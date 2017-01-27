× State police investigating whether man wanted in Norwalk is connected to deadly crash

NORWALK — Norwalk police are releasing new information about a deadly crash following a police chase that is now under investigation by Connecticut State Police.

On Thursday, January 26, officers say they spotted a suspect on Colonial Village who was wanted for the sale of narcotics. Police say the man ran away as officers attempted to arrest him. That’s when another officer heard the radio call of a foot pursuit and responded to the area of West Cedar Street and Scribner Avenue for backup.

When that officer attempted to stop a car he thought may have been involved, the car took off. The car was later involved in an accident.

Police identified the driver as Vincent Fowlke, 22, and the passenger as Shane Bowman, 19. Both men were taken to Norwalk Hospital. Fowlke was later pronounced dead as result of the crash, and Bowman, sustained serious injuries.

Police say a large quantity of narcotics was located in the car when rescuers were freeing the two men.

The officer involved was taken to Stamford Hospital for evaluation where he was later released. According to Norwalk Police, the officer has been placed on a modified assignment pending an administrative review of the chase.

The Connecticut State Police have taken over the investigation and are working to determine if the car involved in the crash is connected to the original wanted man.