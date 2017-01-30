State PD: Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Montville beat officer in the head with Taser

MONTVILLE — Connecticut State Police continue to investigate a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened in Montville Sunday afternoon.

Around 2:22 p.m. state police were called to the Chesterfield Lodge on Route 85 in the Oakdale section of town. Employees said there was an unwanted person on the property.

According to police, when officers asked the man to leave a “brief, but violent struggle ensued” between the officers and the suspect. During the fight, the suspect grabbed the officer’s Taser and began beating them in the head with it. That’s when, police said, the officer shot the suspect at least one time.

The suspect was taken to Backus Hospital in Norwich and was pronounced dead. The officer was taken to L&M Hospital where they received staples in their head to close their wounds.

Police have not released the names of either parties involved.