JCC of Greater New Haven evacuated after bomb threat

WOODBRIDGE — A bomb threat was called into the JCC of Greater New Haven Tuesday, prompting the building to be evacuated.

According to the JCC CEO Judy Alperin Diamondstein, a threat was called in around 11:48 a.m.

On Wednesday, January 18, the Jewish Community Center in Woodbridge was one of several across the country that received a threat and had to evacuate. A threat was also called into the JCC of Greater Hartford in West Hartford. At the time, police said they don’t believe the threats are credible but they swept the buildings as a precaution.

The Jewish Community Center of Greater Boston in Newton, Massachusetts, and Jewish centers in Dewitt, New York; Cincinnati, Ohio; San Rafael, California; and Edison, New Jersey all also received threats that day.

A few weeks before that, at least 8 Jewish Community Centers across the country were evacuated after receiving threats.

