Suspect in East Hartford convenience store shooting arrested

EAST HARTFORD — Police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting last Saturday.

Alphonso Clarke, 26, of Hartford, was arrested in Hartford, and charged in connection with the shooting of Greg Beaufort, 25, in East Hartford on January 28.

Police were called to the Krauszer’s store at 468 Main St, for reports of shots fired around 2:30 a.m.Saturday. Police found Beaufort with multiple gun-shot wounds. He was taken to Hartford Hospital where he underwent surgery. Police said he remains hospitalized.

Authorities have charged Clarke with attempted felony murder assault, criminal use of a firearm, criminal possession of a firearm, reckless endangerment, unlawful discharge of firearms, and breach of peace.

Clarke is being held on a $1 million bond, and is scheduled to appear at Manchester Superior Court on Friday.