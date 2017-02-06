× Hundreds of protestors in New Haven block ambulance carrying critically ill patient, 1 arrested

NEW HAVEN — A man was arrested after police said protesters blocked an ambulance that was carrying a critically ill patient.

The man was arrested on Saturday at around 4:25 p.m. by state police, after state police said they went to I-95 north near the exit 47 ramp in New Haven.

They said that around 100-200 protesters blocked the highway and, following a request for assistance from the New Haven Police Department, state police said they went to the area with riot gear and pepper spray.

State police said the protesters were in the process of being cleared from the highway, but not before they blocked an ambulance carrying a critically ill patient. Due to this delay, EMTs had to perform an emergency medical procedure in the ambulance, instead of at the hospital.

State police tried to find and identify the leader of the protest, who was leading the protest using a microphone and loudspeaker.

State police and New Haven police eventually found and identified the leader of the protest, Norman Clement, 67, of New Haven, on the corner of Church and Chapel streets in New Haven.

Clement ran away from police through the crowd, knocking over several of his supporters, before being apprehended, according to state police, and Clement then actively resisted arrest and was sprayed with pepper spray.

Clement was charged with inciting a riot, disorderly conduct, interfering with an officer and reckless use of the highway by a pedestrian.

Clement was released on a $5,000 bail and was scheduled to appear at New Haven Superior Court on Monday, February 13.

The Connecticut State Police reminds the public that protests blocking any highway or roadway is not only a crime, but dangerous and won’t be tolerated.

All laws will be strictly enforced, they said.