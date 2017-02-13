Barber offering free haircuts this week to first responders in Farmington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FARMINGTON -- A local hair salon offered a free haircut as a sign of "thank you" to all first responders. .

On Monday, Michael Anthony, owner of Michael Anthony Hair Salon in Farmington, opened up his salon and gave free haircuts all day to any first responder who came in either uniform or, could show proof that they are a first responder.

"I'm just doing this because I like to pay it forward. I've been blessed in my life and I like to share that," said Anthony.

"It's a great gesture on Mike's part, " said Bob O'Meara, a Farmington Volunteer Firefighter. "Mike is always very supportive of all of our endeavors, very strong member of the community."

The original plan was to open up his salon one day before Valentine's Day and provide haircuts at no cost. With the storms of the last few days, he decided he will not postpone his one day free service, but expand it for an entire week.

"The men and women who protect and service our country as first responders don't get a break because of the snow. Why should I?" said Anthony.

"I'm hoping other businesses pick up on this...just start this whole movement of showing our appreciation for the first responders."

This service will run February 14-17 from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. Anthony said walk-ins will be accepted.