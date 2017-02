× Hartford shooting victim dies of his injuries

HARTFORD — The man shot last Tuesday has died of his injuries.

Eliacim Pantojas, 26, of Hartford , was found shot in the head at 15 Becket St. on February 7.

Police said he was taken to Hartford Hospital where, at the time, he was listed in critical condition with injuries that were “non-survivable.”

According to police, Pantojas died Friday. His organs were donated according to police.

The Major Crimes unit is investigating.