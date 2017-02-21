× Closing arguments made in trial of Middletown dad accused of throwing baby son off bridge

MIDDLETOWN – The jury heard closing arguments Tuesday in the trial of a man charged with killing his 7-month-old son by throwing him off a bridge.

The prosecution and defense made their summations in Middletown Superior Court in the case of Tony Moreno. Jurors could begin deliberations later in the day.

Moreno is charged with murder in the July 2015 death of his son, Aaden. Police said Moreno threw Aaden off the 90-foot-high Arrigoni Bridge over the Connecticut River between Middletown and Portland. Moreno then jumped himself but survived.

Moreno testified that Aaden accidentally slipped out of his arms and fell off the bridge. He said he didn’t intend to harm the boy.

Court records show Moreno and the boy’s mother had a strained relationship. Detectives testified Moreno confessed he planned to kill the boy and himself during a hospital room interview.