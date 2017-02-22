× Suspects in Willimantic murder captured in Arizona back in state to face charges

WILLIMANTIC — Two men were extradited Tuesday from Arizona to face murder charges.

They were caught in Arizona in November following a nationwide manhunt.

Police said Juan Chach, 24, and Ignacio Chach-Aperez, 26, are responsible for the murder of Francisco Delazcruz-Coj, who was killed at his Willimantic home in November.

Police said they went to the apartment on Pulaski Court for a disturbance and found Delazcruz-Coj suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Juan Chach, who goes by “Chach,” was charged with murder and tampering with evidence. Chach-Aperez, who goes by “Nacho,” was charged with being an accessory to murder and tampering with evidence.