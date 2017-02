× Here’s some reactions on Twitter to the Oscar gaffe

LOS ANGELES — The tweets started rolling in almost immediately. People took their best shot at the gaffe at the Oscars that mistakenly gave the award to the wrong film.

Most nights, I have a dream in which what just happened at the #Oscars actually happened on election night. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) February 27, 2017

Hey "La La Land" remember when you gave us that fake happy ending and then took it away How's it feel — Daniel "Kibblesmith" (@kibblesmith) February 27, 2017

They are going to say La La Land, but Moonlight is actually going to win. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/g33c0gjvLx — Joseph Scrimshaw (@JosephScrimshaw) February 27, 2017

I wrote the ending of the academy awards 2017. @jimmykimmel we really got them! — M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) February 27, 2017

You know Denzel's asking them to check the tape. — Sam Richardson (@SamRichardson) February 27, 2017

John Travolta just called to congratulate Warren Beatty, as our nation celebrates the peaceful transfer of power btwn biggest Oscar Screwups — Darren Criss (@DarrenCriss) February 27, 2017

Who did the crime: Bonnie or Clyde? Someone on the staff is in trouble… #Oscars pic.twitter.com/rPIn0do5A3 — Mario Lopez (@MarioLopezExtra) February 27, 2017

LA LA LAND BLEW A 3-1 LEAD — Jonah Keri (@jonahkeri) February 27, 2017