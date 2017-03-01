× Concerns expressed over closing UConn Health’s fire department

FARMINGTON – Residents met with UConn Health officials to express concerns over the proposed shut down of the fire department that serves the campus in Farmington.

The medical center announced earlier this month that they plan on disbanding the fire department in June because of ongoing budget issues.

People against this decision, firefighters, union members, and some hospital staff — say that the decision was made too quickly, and without their input.

Dr. Andrew Agwunobi, UConn Health CEO said that the closure plan isn’t final and would involve keeping no less than six of the current firefighters.

However, they need to figure out the exact number and any other firefighters would be offered opportunities elsewhere in the state.

Fire and paramedic services will be provided by surrounding towns and some retained personnel.

“The proposed model developed by UConn Health will retain personnel on the campus to handle non-emergency activities. Our fire department will work collaboratively with UConn Health to assure that this change does not put an undue burden on the town of Farmington’s fire department.” said Kathleen Eagen, Farmington Town Manager in the statement.

The department is housed in a building on the east side of campus.

FOX 61 is a proud sponsor of UConn athletics.