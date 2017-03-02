× Hartford Police Department hiring new officers

HARTFORD — Mayor Luke Bronin announced Thursday that the Hartford Police Department will begin accepting applications for city residents to apply to become police officers.

Bronin said in a statement that he anticipates hiring multiple recruitment classes each year for the next few years, because the city failed to recruit an adequate number of officers in prior years.

Applicants must be 21 years of age or older at the time of application, and possess a high school diploma or GED, as well as a valid driver’s license, and will face an examination process consisting of a physical ability test, a written test, and an oral test.

To be appointed, candidates must also pass a drug test, a background investigation, a polygraph examination, a psychological examination, an interview with the Chief of Police, a physical examination, and a working test/probationary period of one year after graduation from the Police Academy. All parts of the examination are designed to determine the ability of applicants to learn and perform the duties of a Police Officer in a multi-culturally diverse environment.

All interested in applying must submit an application and documents here, or in person, or by mail to the City of Hartford, Human Resources Department, 550 Main Street, Room 3, Hartford, CT 06103. Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. on March 15.