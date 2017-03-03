All Groton school employees subjected to data breach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GROTON -- The superintendent of Groton Public Schools confirmed today a data breach, involving the release of the W-2 forms for all 1,363 district employees, occurred on Wednesday.

"While this investigation is in the preliminary stages, evidence suggests that the (W-2) information was provided through a phishing scam," said Dr. Michael Graner, Superintendent of Groton Public Schools.

This type of scam typically targets businesses with large numbers of employees.

"The IRS did put out a scam alert on this particular topic about a month ago," said Deputy Chief Paul Gately of the Groton Town Police Department

It has been reported an email, received by central office staff, appeared as though it was coming from the superintendent. But, it was not from his official business email address.

"That is part of the investigation and I have been advised not to make any further comments about that," said Graner.

This news, of course, can be devastating to those compromised.

"You have to think about what's on a W-2," said Gately. "You've got your Social Security number. You've got probably your date of birth on there and your address since things of that nature."

Friday afternoon, at Fitch High School, two informational sessions were conducted by the school system and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

"I don't think of myself as being a target," said Bill Yalen, a Groton teacher." But, I'm concerned about it and I'm here to see what they can tell us about it."

Graner says there are already protocols in place, regarding the release of sensitive information.

"And we are, of course, going through the investigation determine if those protocols were followed," he said, adding that once the investigation is complete, he will take the appropriate disciplinary action.