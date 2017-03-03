× Man accused of cyber-stalking, threatening some Jewish community centers

NEW YORK — An arrest has been made in connection with threats made to at least eight Jewish community centers nationwide and the Anti-Defamation League’s headquarters in New York City.

The St. Louis man was arrested Friday for making some of the threats against Jewish Community Centers and other institutions in an attempt to intimidate a particular person after a romantic relationship, according to a criminal complaint filed in the Southern District of New York.

JCC community centers in Connecticut have received threats, as have others nationwide, but it is unclear if they have any relationship to this case.

New York State Police’s Beau Duffy says “no one has been arrested for making the nationwide robocall JCC threats.”

The complaint accuses Juan Thompson of cyber-stalking an individual in New York. The complaint alleges he also emailed and phoned-in threats to the Anti-Defamation League and other Jewish institutions.

According to a complaint, the threats were made to harass a former girlfriend. The caller used the victim’s name while making some of the threats.

The phone threat to the ADL’s Manhattan headquarters was made Feb. 22.

Thompson was expected to appear in a Missouri court later Friday on charges that include cyber-stalking.

The Associated Press and CNN contributed to this report.