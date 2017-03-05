× Non profits raise $43,000 in first round of Brackets for Good

HARTFORD — Non profits participating in a bracket style fundraising competition raised $43,352 last week in the first round as 32 teams moved on to Round 2.

Brackets for Good, a charitable organization itself, is bringing the competition to Connecticut for the first time. It’s an online fundraising tournament where every dollar equals a point and organizations with the most points advance. In each new round, the points reset but the charity keeps the money raised. The final champion will receive an additional $10,000 from Stanley Black & Decker.

In February, the bracket and first round match ups were revealed to the charities at Stanley Black & Decker headquarters in New Britain. Brackets for Good representatives were there to go over the rules and strategies to put charities ahead.

One of the nonprofits moving to the next round is the Connecticut Council for Interreligious Understanding whose mission is to lessen religious illiteracy.They raised $610 in round one and have $300 already in round 2 where they are up against Tunxis Community College Foundation.

The non profits that moved on to Round 2 are:

Achieve Hartford! LLC Boys & Girls Club of Bristol Family Center Capital City Education Alliance Center for Children’s Advocacy Civics First, Inc. Community Mental Health Affiliates (CMHA) Community Partners in Action Connecticut Council for Interreligious Understanding Connecticut Humane Society Connecticut Rivers Council, Boy Scouts of America Connecticut Women’s Education and Legal Fund (CWEALF) Farmington Public School Foundation Friends of Holcomb Farm Girls For Technology Hartford 2000, Inc. Hartford City Mission Hartford Food System Inc. Home for the Aged of the Little Sisters of the Poor MARCH, Inc. of Manchester MARC, Inc. of Manchester Mental Health Connecticut, Inc. Mercy Housing and Shelter Corporation My Sisters’ Place, Inc. New Britain Museum of American Art Pathways/Senderos Center REACH Newtown Inc. The First Tee of Connecticut The iQuilt Plan The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society The Mark Twain House & Museum True Colors, Inc. Sexual Minority Youth and Family Services of CT Tunxis Community College Foundation