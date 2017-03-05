Non profits raise $43,000 in first round of Brackets for Good

HARTFORD — Non profits participating in a bracket style fundraising competition raised $43,352 last week in the first round as 32  teams moved on to Round 2.

Brackets for Good, a charitable organization itself, is bringing the competition to Connecticut for the first time. It’s an online fundraising tournament where every dollar equals a point and organizations with the most points advance. In each new round, the points reset but the charity keeps the money raised. The final champion will receive an additional $10,000 from Stanley Black & Decker.

In February, the bracket and first round match ups were revealed to the charities at Stanley Black & Decker headquarters in New Britain. Brackets for Good representatives were there to go over the rules and strategies to put charities ahead.

One of the nonprofits moving to the next round is the Connecticut Council for Interreligious Understanding whose mission is to lessen religious illiteracy.They raised $610 in round one and have $300 already in round 2 where they are up against Tunxis Community College Foundation.

The non profits that moved on to Round 2 are:

  1. Achieve Hartford! LLC
  2. Boys & Girls Club of Bristol Family Center
  3. Capital City Education Alliance
  4. Center for Children’s Advocacy
  5. Civics First, Inc.
  6. Community Mental Health Affiliates (CMHA)
  7. Community Partners in Action
  8. Connecticut Council for Interreligious Understanding
  9. Connecticut Humane Society
  10. Connecticut Rivers Council, Boy Scouts of America
  11. Connecticut Women’s Education and Legal Fund (CWEALF)
  12. Farmington Public School Foundation
  13. Friends of Holcomb Farm
  14. Girls For Technology
  15. Hartford 2000, Inc.
  16. Hartford City Mission
  17. Hartford Food System Inc.
  18. Home for the Aged of the Little Sisters of the Poor
  19. MARCH, Inc. of Manchester
  20. MARC, Inc. of Manchester
  21. Mental Health Connecticut, Inc.
  22. Mercy Housing and Shelter Corporation
  23. My Sisters’ Place, Inc.
  24. New Britain Museum of American Art
  25. Pathways/Senderos Center
  26. REACH Newtown Inc.
  27. The First Tee of Connecticut
  28. The iQuilt Plan
  29. The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
  30. The Mark Twain House & Museum
  31. True Colors, Inc. Sexual Minority Youth and Family Services of CT
  32. Tunxis Community College Foundation

 

