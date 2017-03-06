× Parents: Don’t release video of UConn student’s death

HARTFORD — The parents of a University of Connecticut student who died after being run over by a campus fire department vehicle are asking a judge to prohibit public release of a school surveillance video of the accident.

Abraham and Shinymol Chemmarappally made the request, saying release of the video would cause the family emotional anguish. The Hartford Courant and others requested the video’s release.

A Hartford Superior Court judge has scheduled a hearing for next Monday.

Authorities say the West Hartford couple’s daughter, Jeffny Pally, fell asleep in front of the fire department Oct. 16 after drinking alcohol at an off-campus party. A department SUV accidentally ran over her while responding to what turned out to be a false alarm.

Six UConn students were charged with alcohol-related offenses after her death.