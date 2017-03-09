× Starving dog found in Branford showing improvement

BRANFORD — Hope, the starving dog found Monday, is showing improvement according to the animal shelter that took her in.

The Dan Gosgrove Animal Shelter posted a video that showed Hope walking. Hope walked for a short distance, and the staff said they were happy with her progress. They said she had also urinated and took a bowel movement, both of which are encouraging signs of recovery. She was eating and drinking small amounts as well. Her temperature is fluctuating, and they hope that will stabilize.

The shelter said around 11 a.m. Monday, a woman found the dog near the Big Y supermarket in Branford, stumbling along side the road. She picked the dog up and brought it to the shelter.

According to veterinarians, Hope was within 24 to 48 hours of dying. They said she had been starved for two or three months.

She tested negative for parasites, and other tests were off, but the vet believes with recovery, those will also stabilize.

The shelter said donations can be made online at the Branford Animal Shelter website where there is a donate button. Donations can also be sent to 749 East Main St in Branford,CT 06405.

For people who are interested in donating towards the reward fund to find whoever is responsible for Hope’s condition please note that on your donation. The shelter said they do not have an authorized GoFundMe page set up.

