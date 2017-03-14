Shoreline towns deal with more flooding than snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST HAVEN – The snowstorm has caused an issue for several East Haven home owners: flooding.

“In this part of Cozy Beach, it floods a lot,” said Craig Lang, an East Haven resident.

He said any time it rains, his community faces the potential for damaging flood waters ruining cars and homes.

Up and down the shore line communities faced similar issues.

A car stalled out in Old Saybrook forcing emergency responders to rescue victims as the tide pulled the car away.

In Milford, residents sat back and watched as the water level rose, flooding several streets.

But in communities like Lang’s, no matter what happens to homes around his area, he knows his neighbors will do whatever they can to lend a helping hand.

'When you live this close together and everybody comes in close when you're near the beach you can't help, you become family," said Lang.