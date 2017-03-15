Emaciated dog found in Branford undergoes procedure; Vets feeling positive

BRANFORD — Hope, the starving dog found wandering and falling over near the Big Y Plaza in Branford on March 6, underwent an endoscopy where veterinarians removed a small stuffed animal from her intestines.

An update posted on Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter Facebook page, said veterinarians are now hopeful that Hope will be able to hold down food and water much easier. They said Hope did really well with the procedure but was sick this morning.

Veterinarians are carefully monitoring Hope over the coming weeks to make sure her body is not overwhelmed with food and water, but said they are feeling much more positive.

The shelter posted the following update on their Facebook page tonight:

Hope’s endoscopy was a success! They were able to remove the foreign object which turned out to be a small stuffed animal. And they are completing some biopsies as well which we should have those results back within a week. Hope did really well with the procedure. The vets now are hopeful that Hope will be able to hold down food and water more easily. She was unfortunately sick again this morning and we will still need to watch Hope carefully over the coming weeks so that her body is not overwhelmed with food and water, but we are feeling more positive now. We also need to focus on her blood levels going into normal range. So keep her in your prayers for that as well. Once again a big SHOUT OUT to the vets that worked tirelessly and extremely carefully to remove this stuffed animal by doing this endoscopy. It was no easy task but they eliminated us having to put Hope through a surgery ( which we are so grateful for). All and all today was a good day! We are happy with the outcome and we will follow up again with a new post tomorrow.

We would like to ask everyone who posts about Hope a favor: Would you mind posting what Town, State or even Country you are from? We have had many amazing people email, call and post and people have been asking where all of the messages are coming from. We do know that people from Australia, the UK, Hawaii, California, Georgia, Massachusetts and Chicago have been following Hope ( and of course Connecticut). All of us at the animal shelter are so touched by all of you who have kept in contact and reached out about Hope. All of you have really been the shining light in such a sad story and we are so grateful for your support and your continuing care for Hope’s recovery. Thanks to all of you for having such amazing hearts!

The animal rights organization PETA is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction on cruelty charges of the person or persons responsible for Hope’s condition.

The shelter said donations can be made online at the Branford Animal Shelter website where there is a donate button. Donations can also be sent to 749 East Main St in Branford,CT 06405.

For more stories about pets and animals, click here.