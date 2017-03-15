SHARE61: Send us your photos of the blizzard’s aftermath and cleanup

HARTFORD — Some of us got almost 2 feet of snow, after the blizzard hit the state Tuesday but all of us will need to do some digging out. Unfortunately, temperatures will not help with our big clean-up today because highs will struggle to reach the freezing mark. Check out the latest forecast here.

