× Police: Mother of baby boy found in bag at Harwinton reservoir comes forward

HARWINTON — The mother of baby found dead at a reservoir in Harwinton has come forward, according to state police.

Police said the baby boy was born a week or two ago. On Tuesday, the remains of a baby were found in Bristol Reservoir in Harwinton.

Police said Thursday morning that the mother, identified as a Connecticut resident, has come forward and spoken to them.

The mother, whose name is being withheld at this time, has also been provided necessary medical care at a local hospital, according to police, and is working with police as they continue to investigate the incident.

Police said they were called around 10:40 a.m. Tuesday after the body was found after a reservoir worker found the baby.

The City of Bristol Water Department maintains the reservoir, state police said.

Harwinton First Selectman Michael Criss said he was in shock learning about this incident, especially having kids of his own.

“I still fight back the tears as I think about it,” Criss said. “Just to know this poor child was not given the same opportunity that children should be given and just disregarded as trash and it just breaks my heart.”

Criss said he doesn’t recall of anything like this happening in the town saying it is a safe community that doesn’t experience much police activity beyond burglary.

“I know the first thing I’m gonna do is go home and hug my kids,” Criss said. “If you got kids, grandkids, go out hug, kiss them and be thankful every day that you were blessed to have them and be thankful they’re here.”

The City of Bristol Water Department has consulted with the Connecticut Department of Health, police said.

The reservoir has not been used in a few days, and will remain offline. The City of Bristol Water Department stresses that the public water supply is safe and they have no further concern for the safety of the public water supply.