Sendoff slated for UConn women as they head to 10th straight Final Four

STORRS — After the UConn Women’s Basketball team’s shellacking of Oregon 90-52 Monday night, there will be a Final Four sendoff at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday outside the North Entrance of Gampel Pavilion. FOX61 will have live coverage of the sendoff online, on our app and on our Facebook page.

The UConn women heads to Dallas on Tuesday for its 10th straight Final Four appearance.

Top-seeded UConn (36-0) will face Mississippi State on Friday night in Dallas in the national semifinals. The win was the Huskies’ 111th consecutive victory and moved coach Geno Auriemma past Pat Summitt for the most NCAA Tournament victories. Auriemma now has 113 and counting.

The MOST NCAA tournament wins by a head coach in D1 history! 🐐#AndCounting pic.twitter.com/5iqrXPbRBL — UConn Huskies (@UConnHuskies) March 28, 2017

