Plainville police say missing hiker was found dead

PLAINVILLE — The search for a hiker missing in the woods of Plainville ended with the discovery of the man’s body Wednesday.

Arthur Williams, 64, had last been seen Saturday. His family contacted police late that night when he didn’t return and police started searching on Sunday.

Williams was found off the trail. No foul play is suspected.

Police said they were hoping to find Williams alive, but that was not the case. The said the search area covered a large area.

State and local police searched the area until Wednesday, using K-9 units and helicopters.

Police and fire crews searched along the 62-mile-long trail that runs through the central part of the state.

Farmington police also searched Rattlesnake Mountain.

Police said Williams was last spotted heading west on North Mountain Road in New Britain near the area of Pinnacle Mountain near the Metacomet Trail System. Family members told police that Williams was last seen wearing jeans, a light tan hooded coat and a black backpack.