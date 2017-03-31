Fundraiser for Hope the dog set to take place Sunday

BRANFORD — A fundraiser is being held Sunday for Hope, the dog who was found wandering and falling over near the Big Y Plaza in Branford on March 6.

Poochie’s Parlor Dog Grooming will partner with Pet Valu Pet Store to raise money for Hope and her buddies at Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter in Branford.

The dog grooming parlor will be at Pet Valu trimming nails for $10.00. Self-serve dog wash will also be available for $10.00.

For those planning to participate are asked to pay with cash only and a 100 percent of the money goes to the shelter.

The fundraiser takes place at Pet Valu Pet Store located at 1061 West Main Street, Branford from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.

The latest update on Hope was posted Thursday evening on the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter Facebook page where they said Hope is full of play and is very happy.

The animal shelter also said “She is doing absolutely outstanding! Hope is now eating every six hours and she is getting larger meals. She still is at an 18 pound weight gain and she is just acting like a normal dog at this point.”

Checkout the latest video below of Hope playing in full joy.