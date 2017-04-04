× Six Flags set to open 2017 season Saturday

AGAWAM, Mass. — Six Flags New England is set to kick off the 2017 season Saturday, April 8 bringing people a lineup of new attractions and offers.

The park is set to premiere the Galactic Attack Virtual Reality Coaster on Mind Eraser, bringing an all new reality gaming experience. The Galactic Attack Virtual Reality Coaster will premier to season pass holders first on April 8 and 9, before being available to non-season pass holders on Monday, April 10.

Coming to Six Flags New England this summer is the premier of the park’s 13th coaster, The Joker 4D Free Fly Coaster. Riders will be brought up 12 stories high and experience two beyond 90 degree “raven” drops, giving the sensation of free-falling while reaching speeds of nearly 40 miles an hour.

Also premiering this season is an event called “Holiday in the Park.” The park will be decorated with more than one million LED lights, with Christmas trees, rides and plenty of holiday decor, in hopes to create a magical atmosphere. Holiday in the Park will debut on weekends and select days November 24 – December 31.

Six Flags will also offer their first ever Opening Day Flash sale, a season pass that allows unlimited visits for the 2017 season including Holiday in the Park. To purchase tickets, click here.