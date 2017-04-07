× City of Hartford orders Marriott to close ballroom after illnesses

HARTFORD — The Hartford Marriott was told to close its ballroom and surrounding areas after several people got sick during recent events.

The City of Hartford’s Health and Human Services Department said they were sickened with an illness exhibiting Norovirus-like symptoms, including vomiting, after attending the Connecticut Music Educators Association (CMEA) All-State Conference and other events at the hotel late last week and early this week.

“On Monday, we received reports of approximately 20 students and several adults becoming ill while attending a three-day event at the Connecticut Convention Center and the Hartford Marriott sponsored by the Connecticut Music Educators Association,” said Dr. Rhule, Director of the City of Hartford’s Health and Human Services Department. “Since then, we have learned of similar illnesses involving two other groups that stayed and attended events at the Hartford Marriott last weekend and early this week.”

Students who attended the event confirmed that attendees were sick. One student said he fell ill after eating sausage at the gathering.

“Our Department of Health is working with the State Department of Public Health to interview attendees at each of these events, as well as staff at the Convention Center and Marriott,” he added. “The State Laboratory is conducting tests on samples we have received from attendees and staff.

Dr. Rhule said the results of the tests and interviews will help them determine best the exact source and type of illnesses.

The City of Hartford has ordered the Marriott to close its ballroom and surrounding areas in order to conduct a thorough cleaning and sanitation of the area. They have also advised the Marriott to take additional steps to ensure potentially affected areas of the hotel facility are properly cleaned and sanitized.

The Marriott is cooperating fully in this process. The Connecticut Convention Center is not subject to the order the City imposed on the Marriott.

Anyone who attended events at the Marriott or Connecticut Convention Center or who stayed at the Marriott over the weekend or early this week and is feeling ill, should contact their physician.