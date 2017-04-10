× Manhunt continues for ‘potential’ murder suspect who sparked New Britain Amber Alert

NEW BRITAIN — The search continues for a New Britain father accused of sparking an Amber Alert early Saturday morning. He’s also a “person of interest and potential suspect” in the death of a woman at the apartment where the girl was taken.

Patrick Miles, 36, has a criminal record, police said, and he was last seen in New York. He also has ties to New London and Vernon.

Police said that around 10 p.m. on Friday, they got a call about a domestic dispute in an apartment building on North Mountain Road. The caller said they heard two people fighting and the sound of someone being thrown around. Then, the screaming stopped abruptly and there was silence, the caller told police.

About eight minutes later, police arrived at the apartment and found the woman had been shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Based on items inside the home, police believed two children were living there. One of them was with family members, but a 2-year-old was missing.

State Police issued the Amber Alert for her just before 1 a.m. Saturday. Around 4 a.m., she was found safe with family members in New York. She was taken to the hospital to be checked out, but was unharmed and turned over to family.

Police would only describe the relationship between the victim and Miles as a “domestic relationship.” She has been identified but police are still notifying family and have not yet named her.

Anyone with information is asked to call New Britain police at 860-826-3000, or you can leave anonymous tips at 860-826-3199.