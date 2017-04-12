× New Britain Amber Alert suspect arrested in West Springfield, Massachusetts

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — The manhunt for a New Britain father accused of sparking an Amber Alert early Saturday morning has ended.

Patrick Miles, 36, was arrested Wednesday just after midnight in West Springfield, Massachusetts.

Miles was held overnight in West Springfield as a fugitive from justice from Connecticut. He is scheduled to appear in a Massachusetts court Wednesday on that charge.

Miles is also a “person of interest and potential suspect” in the homicide of a woman at the apartment where the girl was taken Saturday. He has a criminal record, police said.

Police said that around 10 p.m. on Friday, they got a call about a domestic dispute in an apartment building on North Mountain Road. The caller said they heard two people fighting and the sound of someone being thrown around. Then, the screaming stopped abruptly and there was silence, the caller told police.

About eight minutes later, police arrived at the apartment and found a woman, Yasheeka Miles, 33, had been shot in the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Based on items inside the home, police believed two children were living there. One of them was with family members, but a 2-year-old was missing.

State Police issued the Amber Alert for her just before 1 a.m. Saturday. Around 4 a.m., she was found safe with family members in New York. She was taken to the hospital to be checked out, but was unharmed and turned over to family.