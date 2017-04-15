The Stan Simpson Show: UConn women’s basketball looking to rebound next season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- The UConn women's basketball team fell short in the NCAA Final 4, after an historic season highlighted by 111 consecutive wins. Hartford Courant's Paul Doyle joins Stan Simpson to talk about the Huskies' season and what is to come next year.

The Huskies' season highlighted numerous milestones and records, spotlighted by their 111 game win streak, the Huskies also made it to their 10th straight Final Four.

Head Coach Geno Auriemma also made history after passing former Tennessee head coach Pat Summit for the most NCAA Tournament wins with 113.