Wolcott police looking for suspect in car break in caught on video

WOLCOTT -- Police are looking for a suspect in a car break in who was caught on a homeowner's security camera.

Police said early Saturday morning, the suspect was seen via home surveillance cameras entering a victim's vehicle on Green Ridge Terrace.

Police suggest car owners remove or hide anything valuable in their cars and lock them and remove the keys when they leave them parked.

If anyone knows who this person is, please contact the Wolcott Police Department at 203-879-1414.

Car break ins have happened throughout the state. Cars have been entered and items have been taken in many towns. Some suspects have also stolen vehicles.