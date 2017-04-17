× Boston Marathon off and running under tight security

HARTFORD – Monday marks the 121st anniversary of the Boston Marathon. Four year ago, more than 200 people were injured, and three people were killed, including an eight year old boy.

That attack sparked, “One Boston Day,” which was held on Saturday. It was a day to remember the victims of the bombing by encouraging people to do random acts of kindness.

This year more than 30,000 people will compete in the race, including 447 people from Connecticut.

Boston’s Mayor Martin Walsh said security was tightened this year, as it has been in the years following the attacks. New this year, security will also include the help of drones to keep an eye on the race.