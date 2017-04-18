× Hartford to host 2019 NCAA men’s basketball tournament games

HARTFORD — Hartford will play host to two rounds of NCAA men’s basketball tournament in 2019.

The NCAA released its 2019 schedule Tuesday and selected the XL Center to host the first and second round of the tournament.

UConn will be the host school for the games, which will be played on March 21 and 23 in 2019.

The American Athletic Conference selected Hartford’s XL Center to host the 2017 men’s conference tournament.

“The NCAA’s announcement that they are choosing Hartford to host the men’s basketball tournament for the first time in over twenty years is proof positive that our state and our capital city remain attractive destinations for large-scale events like this,” said Gov. Malloy. “Above all, this is exciting news for businesses who will benefit from the increased economic output that a tournament of this size will bring to the region.”

“Today’s announcement is exactly why we need to ensure that the XL Center continues to function as a state-of-the-art, modernized facility well into the future. Hosting everything from concerts to conferences to major sporting events, the XL Center is an important regional economic driver, generating tax revenue, supporting the surrounding business district, and creating jobs for residents,” said Malloy.

For more information to the 2019 NCAA schedule, click here.