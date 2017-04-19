Aaron Hernandez commits suicide in his prison cell

BOSTON — Convicted murderer and former New England Patriots star Aaron Hernandez has committed suicide, a Massachusetts Department of Correction spokesman said Wednesday. Hernandez’s death comes just days after he was acquitted in a separate murder case.

Hernandez was discovered hanged in his cell by corrections officers at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley, Massachusettsm, at around 3:05 a.m., according to prison officials.

Officials said life-saving techniques were attempted on Hernandez and he was taken to UMass Leominster where he was pronounced dead at 4:07 a.m.

Hernandez was in a single cell in a general population housing unit.

Hernandez hanged himself with a bed sheet that he attached to his cell window, according to officials.

Hernandez also tried to block his door from the inside by jamming it with several items, according to officials.

The Massachusetts State Police are on scene and the investigation continues.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Massachusetts prisons spokesman said he wasn't aware of any suicide note written by Hernandez before he hanged himself in his cell, but stressed that the investigation is ongoing.

Assistant Deputy Commissioner of Communications Christopher Fallon also said Wednesday that officials had no concern that Hernandez was planning on taking his own life. He said Hernandez would have been transferred to a mental health unit if there was any concern about his well-being.

Hernandez, 27, was serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd.

Last week, a jury found Hernandez not guilty of first-degree murder in the killings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado.

Hernandez grew up in Bristol and played for the New England Patriots from 2010 to 2012.

About six weeks after Furtado and de Abreu were killed, he signed a five-year, $40 million contract with the Patriots and went on to play another season before Lloyd was killed.

He was cut from the team shortly after he was arrested in Lloyd's killing in June 2013. He was not charged in the 2012 killings until 2014.

Hernandez's death comes on the day his former team is set to visit the White House to celebrate its February Super Bowl victory.

In an email to Fox Sports, Patriots spokesperson Stacey James wrote that the team was aware of reports, but didn’t anticipate commenting today.

CNN and The Associated Press contributed to this report.