Investigation continues after plane crash kills 2 in East Windsor

EAST WINDSOR — An investigation continues after two people were killed in a plane crash near Skylark Airport Tuesday evening.

Fire officials from Broad Brook confirmed that both died in the crash. Det. Sgt. Matthew Carl said the plane came down in the woods near the airport. There was no fire at the crash scene about 1,000 feet off Rolocut Rd.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the aircraft crashed in the woods shortly after taking off from privately owned airport. It happened around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday.

The names of the two people who died have not been released.

The FAA is investigating the crash of the Luscombe 8A aircraft and will determine its cause.

He said it was a single engine plane that witnesses said stalled and went down. The plane is nose down according to Carl.

Police said witnesses describe that the plane looked like it stalled before it went down.

“It just sounded like it was dead, the motor just killed, just shut off, that was it,” neighbor Justin Griswold said. “It’s heartbreaking.”

The airport is located on Wells Road in East Windsor and typically handles small, private aircraft. The call came in around 6:30 p.m.

Broad Brook Fire Chief Tom Arcari said he’s been with the department about 40 years and recalls about four plane crashes in the area.

“The last bad crash was probably 35-40 years ago,” he said. “Three or four were killed.”

Lifestar medical helicopters were called to the scene but later canceled.