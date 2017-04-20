WATCH LIVE: Aaron Hernandez’s lawyer Jose Baez is speaking out about his client’s suicide

BOSTON — Jose Baez, the lawyer who represented Aaron Hernandez in the double murder case, holds a press conference to talk about the death of the former New England Patriots player.

Hernandez, who was already serving a life sentence for a 2013 murder, was acquitted on April 14, in a 2012 double slaying prosecutors said was fueled by his anger over a drink spilled at a nightclub.

On Wednesday, Massachusetts prison officials said former NFL star Aaron Hernandez hanged himself in his cell and was pronounced dead at a hospital. He was 27.