Man charged following fatal Waterbury accident Thursday night

WATERBURY — Police have made an arrest after a pedestrian was killed after being hit by two cars Thursday evening.

Waterbury police have charged Leroy Rhoden, 31, with felony evading.

On Thursday, around 8:45 p.m., police said Alton Staton, 47, of Waterbury, was crossing Cooke Street near Gordon Street when he was struck in the northbound lane by a black Acura driven by Rhoden.

Police said Staton was then knocked down into the southbound lane where he was hit by a Toyota driven by Rudolph Anglin, 60, of Waterbury. Police said Staton was dragged down the street before breaking free from the Toyota and coming to rest.

Both cars, police said, stopped and provided aid to Staton. He was taken to the Waterbury Hospital where moments after he pronounced dead, police said. Anglin remained on scene and gave a statement to police, but Rhoden fled the scene before police arrived.

Police said Rhoden was found several hours later. Police said this investigation is ongoing.