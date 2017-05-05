People killed in crash at Billerica, Mass. indoor auto auction identified

BILLERICA, Mass. — Two Rhode Island residents have been identified as victims of a deadly crash at a crowded indoor automobile auction in Massachusetts.

Three people died Wednesday when an SUV being shown to prospective buyers suddenly accelerated, striking several people and crashing through a wall at the LynnWay Auto Auction. Nine people were injured.

The Middlesex district attorney and Billerica police said Thursday that Rhode Island residents Brenda Lopez and Pantaleon Santos were pronounced dead at the scene.

The third victim was previously identified by relatives as Lowell, Massachusetts, resident Leezandra Aponte, a mother of three.

One man remains hospitalized with serious injuries.

The driver was a man in his 70s, who was not hospitalized.

Investigators believe the crash was unintentional.

