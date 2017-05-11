× Police release identity of Bridgeport officer involved in fatal shooting of teen

BRIDGEPORT — Police have released the identity of the officer who was involved in the fatal shooting of a Bridgeport teen following reports of a stolen car.

Bridgeport Police Chief AJ Perez said 30-year-old Patrolman James Boulay was the officer who fatally shot a local teen on Tuesday.

Perez said Boulay has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of a Connecticut State Police investigation. Perez said Boulay has no record of discipline as a member of the Bridgeport Police Department.

On Tuesday, Bridgeport police responded to reports of a stolen car. Police said the officers made a traffic stop in the city’s West End around 5 p.m. where they came across the stolen car.

Police said the officers attempted to pull the stolen car over. Police said the driver, Jason Negron, 15, refused their request to get out of the stolen car where he threw it into drive “trying to knock off the officer,” said Bridgeport Police Chief A.J. Perez. “Then, he put it in reverse, at a high rate of speed, pinning the officer almost underneath the vehicle.”

“At that point, the officer feared for his life, drew his weapon and shot the passenger and shot the operator of the vehicle,” said Perez.

The 21-year-old passenger, Julian Fyffe, of Bridgeport, is recovering in the hospital. Negron, who was a student at Bunnell High School in Stratford, was pronounced dead on the scene.