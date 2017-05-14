× A Bridgeport DJ eases tensions in the community after a deadly week

BRIDGEPORT — Darrell Baskin knew he had to do something to fix his community.

Baskin, a lifelong Bridgeport resident, was experiencing what several other community members were feeling — stress. His community just finished living through a week where Jayson Negron attended. Negron was shot and killed Tuesday by Patrolman James Boulay when the stolen car he was struck an officer. Baskin felt it was time to take matters into his own hands.

Baskin works at a local Dunkin’ Donuts and performs DJ gigs on the side. He organized a free, all day Mother’s Day event for anyone to enjoy. With his own money, he bought doughnuts, coffee, burgers and hot dogs for over 300 community members. Along with the food were several other DJs performing throughout the evening.

Baskin says the event added a much needed sense of peace in a city that’s been quite hectic over the past several days.

Baskin says this won’t be his last event. He plans to hold a similar event this coming Father’s Day.