Montville students hopeful for a meeting with President Trump

MONTVILLE -- A civics class, taught by George Dawe, invited President Donald Trump by sending him letters and tweeting at him to stop by while on his visit to Connecticut Wednesday for the commencement ceremony at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy.

Dawe said so far he hasn't heard from the President and while he is still holding out hope, he isn't expecting a visit.

For Dawe and his students, the exercise has brought the class together, despite differing opinions which is something junior Shannon Stone will take away from the assignment.

"Just being able to sit down and discuss topics with people that may not think exactly the way you do, is important, not only here in school but when we graduate," said Stone.