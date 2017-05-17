Trump to Coast Guard graduates: ‘No politician in history… has been treated worse’

NEW LONDON — President Donald Trump, amid his own swirling controversies, advised United States Coast Guard Academy graduates that while things aren’t always fair, “you have to put your head down and fight, fight, fight.”

“Never, never, never give up. Things will work out just fine,” he said in New London Wednesday.

The comment appeared clearly in reference to the questions about his treatment for FBI Director James Comey and the coverage of his attempt to get the FBI director to stop an inquiry into former national security adviser Michael Flynn. Then, dropping the pretext, he bemoaned the media coverage of his presidency.

“Look at the way I have been treated lately, especially by the media,” he said. “No politician in history, and I say this with great surety, has been treated worse or more unfairly. You can’t let them get you down, you can’t let the critics and the naysayers get in the way of your dreams.”

Trump’s White House is besieged by bipartisan questions about his alleged request to former FBI Director James Comey to halt an investigation into his former top national security aide.

The administration looks to suspend the controversy — even briefly — as Trump, joined by Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly and the commandant of the Coast Guard will graduate nearly 200 soon-to-be ensigns into 226-year-old military service tasked with protecting the nation’s borders and maritime installments.

“Adversity makes your stronger. Don’t give in. Don’t back down and never stop doing what you know is right. Nothing worth doing ever, ever, ever came easy. And the more righteous your fight, the most opposition you will face,” he said.

The speech comes at a perilous time for Trump. Sources told CNN on Tuesday that Trump, during a February meeting with Comey, asked the FBI director to end the investigation into Michael Flynn, Trump’s former national security adviser whose ties to Russia are currently being investigated by the bureau.

“I hope you can let this go,” Comey wrote in a memo, quoting Trump. CNN has not viewed the document, but the reported memo has caused shockwaves to ripple across Washington, raising the question of impeachment with Democrats and leading some Republicans to consider a special prosecutor to investigate the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia’s 2016 hacking.

Trump has so far avoided talking about the controversy. The President ignored shouted questions about the Comey memo as he left the White House to head to Connecticut.

Hundreds of supporters gathered outside the US Coast Guard Academy on Wednesday to welcome Trump. Sporting signs, including “Hillary for Prison,” a reference to Trump’s 2016 opponent Hillary Clinton, the Trump supporters were joined outside the academy by dozens of protesters who sported signs urging Trump to step down.