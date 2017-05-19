Community coming together for Waterbury fire victims

WATERBURY — Three out of four homes are destroyed, and investigators are still trying to figure out what sparked a 3-alarm fire in Waterbury Wednesday night. The community’s focus now is on helping the residents of Lounsbury Street impacted by the destruction.

State Representative Geraldo Reyes Jr. said Thursday that he’ll be visiting the site of the fire for a second time. A community meeting that includes St. Vincent DePaul and the Salvation Army, as well as various other organizations, was held at 10 a.m. at 135 East Liberty Street.

Demolition on three of the four homes began Thursday afternoon. Fire Chief David Martin said the lack of structural integrity of the century old homes made the demolition decision easy.

No cause for the fire has been given at this time, and it remains under investigation. One man who lived in one of the damaged homes said he saw people barbecuing when flames suddenly shot up to the ceiling.