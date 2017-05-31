× Aetna confirms negotiations to relocate from Hartford; Gov. Malloy responds

HARTFORD — In statement from an Aetna, they have confirmed that they are in negotiations with relocation of their Headquarters in Hartford.

Hartford has been headquartered in Hartford for more than 150 year and one of the capital’s largest employers.

In a statement from an Aetna spokesperson Wednesday, they confirmed the rumors recently surrounding them. The full statement below:

“We are in negotiations with several states regarding a headquarters relocation, with the goal of broadening our access to innovation and the talent that will fill knowledge economy-type positions. We remain committed to our Connecticut-based employees and the Hartford campus, and hope to have a final resolution by early summer.”

In response, a statement from the Mayor Luke Bronin’s office stated “losing Aetna’s Flag” would be a major blow for the Connecticut workforce and Greater Hartford area.

Mayor Bronin’s full statement:

Based on multiple conversations with Aetna’s senior leadership, I think it is clear that Aetna decided a long time ago to relocate their corporate headquarters out of Connecticut. They have said that Aetna remains committed to its Connecticut workforce, and that the Hartford campus will continue to be a substantial employment base for thousands of Aetna employees. But losing Aetna’s flag is a hard blow for the state and for the greater Hartford region. As a state, we need to act boldly to change the things that need to change. Across the country, companies are locating in places where they can recruit top talent. We don’t have to be New York or Boston to be competitive, but we have to recognize that strong, fiscally-sound, culturally-vibrant metropolitan areas are key to economic growth. Connecticut has the opportunity to be one of those places, but we need to marshal the full strength of our region and our State to invest in a strong, vibrant Capital City – not at the expense of our suburbs and small towns, but for the sake of Connecticut’s economic future, because we’re all tied together.

Gov. Malloy stated in a press conference, “While we have not been notified by the company of their intention to change their footprint in Connecticut, it is my personal belief that some amount of change is coming, and that it will likely include a change in their headquarter designation, along with some number of executive positions.”

Gov. Malloy added “I believe the vast majority of the 5,800 jobs in Connecticut will stay here, and that they could continue to choose Connecticut as their regulator. This could be akin to another large Hartford insurer who is not headquartered in Connecticut, but chooses to have a substantial base here and operate as a Connecticut regulated insurer because of the benefits and predictability that choice provides them.”