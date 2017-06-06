× Racing to resume at Waterford Speed Bowl

WATERFORD — There will be racing at the New London Waterford Speedbowlthis year.

The Speedbowl made the official announcement Monday that Whitney Farm Racing LLC will lease the track for the 2017 season.

Earlier this year, Bruce Beamer, the owner of the track was arrested and accused in decades long sex trafficking ring.

The track was supposed to open earlier this month, but due to Beamer’s arrest NASCAR ended its relationship with the race track.

An updated race schedule is being reviewed.