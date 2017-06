× 2017 Connecticut fireworks displays

HARTFORD – FOX61 is your source for information on Fourth of July fireworks festivities around the Nutmeg State this summer!

The list below may not be all-inclusive, but it’s pretty darn close and will be updated as Independence Day approaches.

If your community’s fireworks festivities aren’t listed, let us know at webstaff@fox61.com.

Beacon Falls

Saturday, July 8 at dusk

Pent Road Fields

Bridgeport

Saturday, June 24 at 9 p.m.

Seaside Park

Bristol

Saturday, July 1 at 9 p.m.

Lake Compounce

186 Enterprise Drive

Rain date: Friday, July 7

Canaan

Saturday, July 15 at 9 p.m.

Lawrence Field

Coventry

Saturday, June 24 at 9 p.m.

Coventry Lake at Patriots Park

Rain date: Sunday, June 25

Danbury

Saturday, June 24 at dusk

Town Park

Rain date: Sunday, June 25

Darien

Saturday, July 1 at 6:30 p.m.

Darien High School

Rain date: Sunday, July 2

Derby

Monday, July 3

Downtown Derby/Shelton

Rain date: Wednesday, July 5

East Haven

Saturday, June 24 at 9:20 p.m.

Town Beach on Cosey Avenue

Enfield

Sunday, July 9 at 9:45 p.m.

Town Green

Fairfield

Sunday, July 2

Jennings Beach 6-9 p.m.

Penfield Beach 7-9 p.m.

Rain dates: July 3 or 4

Greenwich

Saturday, July 1 at dusk

Greenwich Point and Binney Park

Rain date: Sunday, July 2

Guilford

Saturday, July 8 at 7-10 p.m.

Guilford Green and Fairgrounds

Haddam

Tuesday, July 4

Search for Fireworks Cruise

Departs Eagle Landing State Park at 7:30 p.m.

$40/ person (age 12 & older)

Hamden

Friday, June 30 at dusk

Town Center Park

2761 Dixwell Avenue

Rain date: Saturday, July 1

Hartford

Hartford Yard Goats will be displaying post-game fireworks

For more information, click here.

Killingly

Friday, June 30 at 9:15 p.m.

Owen Bell Park

Rain date: Friday, July 7

Lakeville

Saturday, July 1 at 6 p.m.

Fireworks start at 9 p.m.

Lime Rock Park

60 White Hollow Road

Lebanon

Saturday, July 8 at dusk

Lebanon Town Green

Madison

Monday, July 3 at 9:30 p.m.

Waterfront area off West Wharf Beach

Rain date: Friday, July 7

Manchester

Saturday, July 1 at 7 p.m.

Manchester Band Shell

60 Bidwell Street

Rain date: Sunday, July 2

Milford

Saturday, July 1 at 9:15 p.m.

Milford’s Lisman Landing

Rain date: Saturday, July 8

Middlebury

Tuesday, July 4 at 10:15 p.m.

3-D Fireworks at Quassy Amusement Park

2132 Middlebury Road

Middletown

Saturday, July 1 at dusk

Municipal Building and Harbor Park

Rain date: Sunday, July 2

Naugatuck

Monday, July 3 at 6 p.m.

Old Firehouse Road

Rain date: Friday, July 7

New Britain

Tuesday, July 4 at 9:15 p.m.

The Great American Boom at Stanley Quarter Park

Rain date: Wednesday, July 5

New Canaan

Tuesday, July 4 at dusk

Waveny Park

Rain date: Wednesday, July 5

New Haven

Tuesday, July 4 at 9 p.m.

East Rock Park

New London

Saturday, July 8 at 9 p.m.

Waterfront Park and State Pier

New Milford

Saturday, July 1 at 5 p.m.

Town Green

Rain date: Friday, July 28

Newington

Saturday, July 15 at 9:30 p.m.

Mill Pond Park

Niantic

Saturday, July 15 at end of festival

Pennsylvania Avenue/Main Street

Norwalk

Tuesday, July 4 at 9:15 p.m.

Bayley Beach

Rain date: Wednesday, July 5

Norwich

Friday, June 30 at dusk

100 Chelsea Harbor Drive

Rain date: Sunday, July 2

Orange

Sunday, July 2 at 9:30 p.m.

Orange Fairgrounds

525 Orange Center Road

Rain date: Monday, July 3

Oxford

Friday, June 30 at 9:45 p.m.

Quaker Farms School

30 Great Oak Rd.

Portland

Saturday, July 15 at 9:30 p.m.

Portland Exchange Club Fairgrounds

Rain date: Sunday, July 16

Putnam

Saturday, July 1 at 7 p.m.

Rotary Park, Kennedy Drive

Rain date: Sunday, July 2

Redding

Saturday, July 1 after dusk

Lonetown Farm & Museum

43 Lonetown Road

Rain date: Sunday, July 2

Salisbury

Saturday, July 1 at 6 p.m.

Lime Rock Park

Sharon

Sunday, July 2 at 9:30 p.m.

Lake Mossapoag

Rain date: Sunday, July 9

Simsbury

Friday, June 30 after concert

Meadows Performing Arts Center

Rain date: Saturday, July 1

Stamford

Friday, June 30 at 9 p.m.

Cummings Park

Rain date: Saturday, July 1

Stafford Springs

Friday, June 30

Stafford Motor Speedway

55 West Street

Stratford

Friday, June 30 at 9 p.m.

Short Beach Park

Rain date: Wednesday, July 5

Vernon

Wednesday, July 5 at 9:40 p.m.

Henry Park

Rain date: Thursday, July 6

Waterbury

Sunday, July 2 at 9:15 p.m.

Brass Mill Center

495 Union Street

Rain date: Sunday, July 9

West Haven

Monday, July 3 at 9 p.m.

Bradley Point Park

Rain date: Wednesday, July 5

Westport/Weston

Monday, July 3 at 9 p.m.

Compo Beach

Rain date: Wednesday, July 5

Wilton

Tuesday, July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

Wilton High School

Rain date: Wednesday, July 5

Windsor Locks

Friday, July 7 at 9:30 p.m.

Veteran’s Memorial Park