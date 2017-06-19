× McDonald’s now available for delivery in Connecticut

McDonald’s has joined UberEATS for delivery in Connecticut.

Fifty-three Connecticut McDonald’s restaurants now offer McDelivery through the stand-alone meal delivery app that delivers food to any location.

“With UberEATS, you can get the food you want, where you want it, delivered at Uber speed. We’re thrilled to partner with McDonald’s to give fans in Connecticut easy access to their McDonald’s favorites at the tap of a button,” said Casey Verkemp, UberEATS Connecticut general manager, in a press release. “People in Connecticut search for McDonald’s in the UberEATS app almost daily, so we’re excited to expand our reach and deliver what they’ve been craving.”

Customers can place McDonald’s orders on the UberEATS mobile app or on UberEATS.com, using the same account they use to take Uber rides. Customers can track their order while an UberEATS delivery partner brings customers their meals. An UberEATS booking fee applies to each order.

“We are excited to bring a new level of convenience and personalization to our customers in Connecticut with UberEATS. Our customers have told us they enjoy experiencing McDonald’s in new ways and we look forward to offering more ways to enjoy their favorite menu items, ” Scott Taylor, McDonald’s Owner/Operator and president of the Connecticut and Western Massachusetts McDonald’s Owner/Operator Association said in a statement.

McDelivery is now available to customers in the following communities:

Berlin

Bloomfield

Branford

Derby

East Hartford

East Haven

Glastonbury

Hamden

Hartford

Manchester

Milford

New Britain

Newington

Orange

New Haven

North Branford

North Haven

Rocky Hill

Seymour

South Windsor

West Hartford

West Haven

McDonald’s delivery with UberEats is expanding to additional U.S. markets following its successful pilot in Florida earlier this year. McDonald’s is currently working to transform their restaurants by adding self-order kiosks, table service and digital menu boards, and will introduce mobile order and pay across its 14,000 U.S. restaurants later this year.