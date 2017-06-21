Farmington native, NHL champion takes in Travelers Championship

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CROMWELL -- Fresh off another Stanley Cup victory, Pittsburgh Penguins' star Nick Bonino is back home. The Farmington native and Avon Old Farms standout is sitting down more often these days.

Bonino broke his tibia in game two of the Stanley Cup Finals, which the Penguins ultimately won their second championship in a row.

But as Bonino rehabs his leg, he managed to stay in the game at the Travelers Championship. With crutches and a special putter, Bonino played in the Farmington Bank celebrity mini golf event which benefited local charities.

Bonino joined familiar faces in the popular fundraising event like FOX61's Erika Arias, Tim Lammers, and Jim Altman as well as WWE Hall of Famer Bob Backlund and an array of media personalities as they all took their best shots for their chosen cause.

"I was asked by Rachel (FOX61 traffic reporter and radio personality Rachel Lutzker) to do the mini golf," Bonino said. "We didn't win for our pet shelter but I know whoever won the money, it was going to a good cause," said Bonino.

Bonino also noted that he plans to showcase the Stanley Cup and will bring it back to Connecticut later this Summer.