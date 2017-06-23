× PD: Promoter arrested after walking away with money for Autism fundraiser in East Haven

EAST HAVEN — Police arrested James Raymond Friday after they said an investigation determined that he presented a check to Paradise Alley Professional Wrestling LLC., that was returned for insufficient funds.

On April 24, police said Raymond, 35, hosted a Wrestling for Autism event which drew in hundreds of spectators and raked in thousands of dollars for autism awareness.

Those involved told FOX61 that the organizer walked away with the money. Police said they then began an investigation to see what was going on.

“During the following months, investigators attempted to contact Raymond but were unsuccessful, partially because of Raymond disconnecting his phone line because of all of the harassing calls and texts he was receiving. Once it was clear that Raymond had no intention to cooperate with the investigation, an arrest warrant affidavit was submitted,” police said.

Officers said they take incidents like these “very seriously” because these types of crimes can discourage people from supporting good causes.

“East Haven has always been a tight knit community that comes together to support people in need and will continue to do so. We want the public to know that this isolated incident in no way reflects the values of other charitable events that are held throughout the year to benefit worthy causes,” said police.

Raymond was charged with issuing a bad check in violation of Connecticut General Statute. He is scheduled to appear in court on July 5.