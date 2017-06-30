× West Hartford man busted for anti-Trump vandalism at elementary school

WEST HARTFORD — Police have made an arrest in their investigation into who damaged property at a West Hartford school, where several anti-Trump messages were found written on the playground and other school areas.

Police said the vulgar messages and other threats aimed at President Donald Trump were found written in a green Sharpie-type pen at the Morley Elementary School in West Hartford, earlier this month and charged Steven Marks, 42, of West Hartford, with breach of peace and third-degree criminal mischief.

West Hartford police released video showing the suspect to try to identify him.

After releasing the video, police got tips from the public and Marks also called police after seeing his picture on TV news, according to police.

Marks posted $500 bail and is due in Hartford Community Court.