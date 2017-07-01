× Dayville firefighter arrested again after leaving scene of crash

DAYVILLE — Police said a Dayville firefighter was arrested Tuesday after police said he left the scene of an accident while responding to a call.

State police from Troop D, said around 9:30 p.m., they responded to a motor vehicle accident on Upper Maple Street in Killingly.

Police said an investigation regarding to the accident showed that firefighter Todd Wakefield, was operating a fire truck, with lights and sirens active, but failed to operate with due regard for the safety of those around him.

“Wakefield knowingly sideswiped the other vehicle, causing damage and failed to stop at once and render such assistance as needed, or give his name, address, license number and registration number to the operator of the other vehicle,” said police.

Police said Wakefield continued to drive to the call for service, still failing to contact the Connecticut State Police or notify Quinebaug Valley Emergency Communications of the accident.

“Wakefield also attempted to mislead troopers in this investigation by stating that there was oncoming traffic and that the other vehicle failed to pull over and had continue driving, which both were proven to be false. Although Wakefield was operating an emergency vehicle and exempt from motor vehicle laws per Connecticut General Statute, Wakefield was still required to drive with due regard for the safety of all persons and property and to report the accident,” said police.

Police said based on their investigation, operator statements, observed damage on both vehicles, physical evidence at the scene, firetruck video surveillance, and QVEC audio file evidence, Wakefield was found to be at fault for the accident.

Wakefield was issued a misdemeanor summons and is scheduled to appear in Danielson Superior Court on July 12.

In April, Wakefield was charged with assault after a woman was heard screaming for help.